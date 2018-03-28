The Good Life Smells Just Like Gobstoppers

On the ground before you

sits a box sealed tight.

The box represents your mind.

Don’t get the wrong idea

about this metaphor. This is

not about thinking outside the box.

At least, not in the common

sense of that beleaguered phrase.

Instead, simply watch the box.

That action proves noteworthy for

you can watch the box from outside the box,

which forces you to ask,

“Who is it that’s watching my mind?”

My daughter enters the room

bearing candy and a smile.

The last time I wrote of her

she was seven. Now she’s ten.

The multi-colored candy spills

from its box like rainbow hailstones.

She reads the words above

and she tells me not to worry.

Then she leaves the room

to go play The Sims downstairs.

