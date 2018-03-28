On the ground before you
sits a box sealed tight.
The box represents your mind.
Don’t get the wrong idea
about this metaphor. This is
not about thinking outside the box.
At least, not in the common
sense of that beleaguered phrase.
Instead, simply watch the box.
That action proves noteworthy for
you can watch the box from outside the box,
which forces you to ask,
“Who is it that’s watching my mind?”
My daughter enters the room
bearing candy and a smile.
The last time I wrote of her
she was seven. Now she’s ten.
The multi-colored candy spills
from its box like rainbow hailstones.
She reads the words above
and she tells me not to worry.
Then she leaves the room
to go play The Sims downstairs.
2 thoughts on “The Good Life Smells Just Like Gobstoppers”
Happy Easter!
Ditto!
